New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has defended the policy legacy of former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, saying just like former PM Jawaharlal Nehru cannot only be judged by the "China setback" or Indira Gandhi's career only by the Emergency, the same courtesy should be extended to one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair. The totality of Nehruji's career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji," Tharoor wrote on X.

The Congress MP's statement comes as he wished the former Deputy PM on his 98th birth anniversary, on November 8, where Tharoor praised his "unwavering commitment to public service, modesty, and his role in shaping trajectory of modern India."

"Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible. A true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary," Tharoor wrote on X.

However, Tharoor's wishes received some objections, with people saying that the Congress MP was whitewashing the true history of the BJP leader. A Supreme Court Advocate, Sanjay Hedge, criticised Tharoor, saying that Advani "unleashing the dragon seeds of hatred" could not be called as "public service", referencing the Ram Rath Yatra carried out in 1990.

"Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the "dragon seeds of hatred" (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service," his post read.

This led to a discussion between the Congress MP and the advocate, with Tharoor defending the legacy of one of the BJP founders, and comparing the legacies of former PM's Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"The Rath Yatra was not an episode. It was a long march to reverse the foundational principles of the Indian Republic. It set the stage for 2002 and 2014 and thereafter. Like Draupadi's dishonour set the stage for the Mahabharata that followed, the Rathyatra and it's legacy of violence continue to haunt the destiny of this country," the SC advocate wrote under Tharoor's post.

Earlier on November 8, PM Modi visited Bharat Ratna Advani at his residence in New Delhi to convey birthday greetings and good wishes.

The Prime Minister termed Advani as a leader blessed with a towering vision and intellect, stating that his life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress.

PM Modi prayed for his long life and health, mentioning his spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles.

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

The online discussion was in reference to Advani's "Ram Rath Yatra", organised from Gujarat's Somnath on September 25 1990 and culminating on October 30, 1990. The procession was carried out to call for the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The Rath Yatra was a controversial event, and was stopped in Bihar by then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. which led to Advani's arrest on the orders of then Prime Minister VP Singh.

On December 6, 1992, two years after the yatra, Ayodhya's Babri Masjid was demolished. On January 22, 2024, the Ram Mandir was officially opened to the public, following PM Modi doing the pran pratishtha. (ANI)

