New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the elevation of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

The Notification issued in this regard stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: Gurugram Administration Makes Face Masks Mandatory at Public Places Amid Spike in Cases.

Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended his name for the appointment.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also consisting Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who was the Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Asked' Not To Contest, Former CM Jagadish Shettar Refuses To Give Into BJP Leadership.

It is pertinent to note that the state of Jharkhand is unrepresented among the Chief Justices of High Courts. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed as a judge on January 24, 2012 and is set to retire on July 6, 2027. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)