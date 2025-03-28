New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In a significant reshuffle within the judiciary, the Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification regarding Justice Chandra Dhari Singh's transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

This move follows the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, which proposed Justice Singh's repatriation to his parent High Court, Allahabad, in November 2024.

The official notification, issued by the Ministry on Friday, stated that the transfer had been approved by the President of India under the powers granted by Article 222(1) of the Indian Constitution.

The decision came after thorough consultation with the Chief Justice of India. Justice Singh has been directed to assume his new responsibilities at the Allahabad High Court without delay.

This decision's origins trace back to the Collegium's meetings held on November 28th and 29th, 2024. During these sessions, the Collegium emphasized the importance of reinstating Justice Singh to his original judicial position, proposing his transfer to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

On Friday, the Centre Government also transferred Justice Yashwant Varma amidst controversy surrounding allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his official residence in New Delhi.

The controversy has had significant repercussions for Justice Varma's role at the Delhi High Court. His name was notably absent from the recently reconstituted administrative committees, and his judicial work was withdrawn following a directive from the Chief Justice of India.

Despite these developments, the Supreme Court has emphasized that the transfer decision is separate from the ongoing inquiry.

Members of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association recently launched an indefinite strike, voicing their dissent against the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

