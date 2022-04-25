New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI)

Justice N V Ramana, who completed a year as Chief Justice of India, took path-breaking judicial and administrative decisions as the head of the judiciary which included a probe into Pegasus snooping, the unprecedented appointment of nine judges in the apex court, including three women, in one go and 126 judges in high courts and uninterrupted running of courts even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sworn in as the 48th CJI on April 24, 2021, he is credited for successfully ensuring the smooth functioning of the top court during the pandemic by resorting to extensive use of technology and judicial decisions like ensuring an independent probe into the Pegasus spyware case and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Justice Ramana took over as head of the judiciary from Justice S A Bobde during whose tenure as the CJI, the apex court had commenced proceedings through the mode of video conferencing after the outbreak of the pandemic.

The apex court, which did not get a single judge after the superannuation of the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi on November 17, 2019, had nine existing vacancies when CJI Ramana took over and the high courts had around 600 vacancies.

Justice Ramana, in his first interaction with the Chief Justices of high courts in June last year, sought names for appointments and due to his persistent efforts and collective leadership skill of taking along his colleagues at the collegium, nine vacancies in the Supreme Court were filled in August last year in one go and Justice B V Nagarathna, one of three women judges, would become the first woman CJI.

A total of 192 candidates for the judgeship in high courts were recommended and out of these, 126 have already been appointed and women's names constituted nearly 20 per cent of those recommended till now.

His efforts led to the increase of Telangana High Court bench strength from 24 to 42 judges.

Hailing from an agriculturist family of Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, a soft-spoken Justice Ramana, who never misses an opportunity to wear his rural background as a badge of honour, has a tenure of 16 months and two days as he would demit office on August 26, 2022.

At the outset of his tenure, the CJI, who was part of the selection panel along with the prime minister and the leader of the opposition to select the CBI Director, invoked the apex court judgement leading to the appointment of S K Jaiswal as the head of the probe agency.

Taking note of the law on sedition and its misuse, the CJI issued notices to the Centre and questioned the need for colonial-era penal provision which was used to persecute the freedom fighters.

His suo-motu cognisance of delay in the release of prisoners from Agra prison based on newspaper reports led to the launch of a software platform 'FASTER' for instantaneous delivery of court orders to prisons across the country.

Justice Ramana has been advocating the 'Indianisation of Justice Delivery System' to remove the disconnect between the public and the judiciary and has been taking steps to fill the judicial vacancies and improve judicial infrastructure.

Concerned over dilapidated court buildings in district courts, he sent a detailed proposal to the Centre suggesting the setting up of Judicial Infrastructure Authorities to improve infrastructure for courts.

The CJI has been hailed by many for his observations, judicial and administrative actions like re-recommending the name of senior lawyer Saurabh Kirpal, a gay, for elevation as a judge to the Delhi High Court and coming down on the government for non-filling up of vacancies in tribunals and lack of debate in parliament over legislations leading to imperfect laws and increased litigation.

The latest judicial intervention by a bench led by the CJI to halt the anti-encroachment demolition drive post communal riots in Jahangirpuri here has been hailed by many.

Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana was enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000, and functioned as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013, to May 20, 2013.

Justice Ramana was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court on September 2, 2013, and was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2014.

The year 2022 is going to be the second year since the inception of the top court in 1950 which will see three different CJIs in as many months.

Justice Ramana will be succeeded by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as the CHI and will have a tenure of a little over two months.

Justice Lalit's retirement in November will pave the way for Justice D Y Chandrachud to take over as head of the judiciary for a term of a little over two years.

