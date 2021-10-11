Bengaluru, Oct 11 (PTI) Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on Monday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | India Economy Poised to Attain Double-Digit Growth in FY22: PHDCCI.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar and other top officials were present.

The post of Chief Justice fell vacant after Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was elevated as a Supreme Court Judge and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the High Court.

Also Read | Odisha Cabinet Approves Hike in Salaries of Contractual Employees by 50%.

Justice Awasthi had graduated in Law from Lucknow University in 1986 and enrolled as an advocate on February 1, 1987. He had worked as the Assistant Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before elevation.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Judicature at Allahabad on April 13, 2009 and took oath as permanent Judge on December 24, 2010.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)