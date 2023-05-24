New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Justice S Vaidyanathan was on Wednesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Incumbent acting chief justice T Raja demits office on Wednesday evening upon attaining the age of 62 years.

According to a notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry, Justice Vaidyanathan would assume responsibilities as the acting chief justice with effect from May 25.

In April, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that the acting chief justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala, be made the chief justice of the Madras High Court.

