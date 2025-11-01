Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia at an event (Photo/PIB)

Sohra (Meghalaya) [India], November 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Sohra Circuit Development under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, the ministry said in an official statement.

Scindia also launched multiple DoNER projects worth Rs 233 crore in the presence of Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, senior state officials, and tourism stakeholders, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia described Meghalaya as "a heaven on earth, the abode of clouds and cascading waterfalls, where every breeze carries the fragrance of dignity, faith, and the freedom of progress," and reaffirmed the Government's unwavering commitment to advancing responsible, inclusive, and heritage-based tourism across the North Eastern Region.

The Minister noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the last decade has marked a period of transformation for the Northeast, turning it from a "landlocked" region into a "land-linked powerhouse."

He underlined that over Rs 6.2 lakh crore has been channelled into the region through the 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support policy, fostering connectivity, enterprise, and empowerment across sectors. Meghalaya, he said, has been one of the foremost beneficiaries of this renewed focus, achieving 12-16 per cent growth in the post-COVID years through targeted investments in infrastructure, air connectivity, and tourism.

The statement added that Scindia highlighted landmark projects, such as the 166.8 km Shillong-Silchar Greenfield Expressway (Rs 22,864 crore) and the expansion of Umroi Airport to accommodate larger aircraft, which will enable a sharp rise in annual flight operations.

The New Shillong City project, he added, will emerge as a "smart-green township" and a knowledge hub for the Northeast.

The Minister emphasised that the Sohra Circuit will ensure that "the first smile a tourist sees in Meghalaya becomes the first income earned by a local family."

He reiterated that the Ministry of DoNER is committed to creating inclusive growth pathways that preserve the state's natural and cultural wealth while ensuring sustained livelihoods for its people.

The Integrated Sohra Circuit, conceptualised jointly by the Ministry of DoNER and the Government of Meghalaya, represents one of the most ambitious tourism initiatives in the Northeast. With total investments exceeding Rs 650 crore, including Rs 221 crore under MDoNER, the project aims to transform Sohra into a multi-day experiential tourism destination rooted in sustainability and local livelihoods.

The Sohra Experience Centre at Kutmadan, being developed at an investment of Rs 115 crore, will serve as the cultural nucleus of the circuit, showcasing Meghalaya's diverse tribal heritage through amphitheatres, rain experience parks, art galleries, and craft pavilions.

Supporting projects include the Nohkalikai Falls precinct (Rs 26 crore), Mawsmai Eco Park (Rs 29 crore), Seven Sisters Falls Viewpoint, Shella Riverside Development, and Wahkaliar Canyon with adventure tourism features such as hot-air balloon rides. Collectively, these projects are expected to increase tourist spending sixfold, while generating over 4,600 direct and indirect employment opportunities. (ANI)

