Hyderabad (Telangana) September 20 (ANI): Telangana Jagruthi chief K Kavitha has strongly opposed the Karnataka Government's reported decision to increase the height of the Almatti Dam by five metres, warning that the move would severely impact Telangana's share of Krishna river water and urged CM Revanth Reddy to approach the Supreme Court to get a stay.

Addressing the media on Friday, Kavitha said the proposed elevation of the dam poses a grave threat to Telangana's irrigation needs.

"Karnataka Government has decided to increase the height of Almatti Dam by 5 metres, which is going to be very unfortunate development when we think about it from Telangana's perspective. Because as it is, Krishna River water does not Telangana's fields until August in any given year. If this dam and its height is increased by 5 metres, Krishna river will never reach Telangana," she said.

Kavitha alleged that Karnataka's move violates an existing Supreme Court stay order on the matter.

"This is a development that has already been stayed in the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, Karnataka Government is violating that Supreme Court stay and is taking this decision. So, I demand that the Telangana Government and CM Revanth Reddy immediately apporach Supreme Court, get some relief and stop this activity," she added further.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his recent statement on the Almatti Dam, accusing him of selective amnesia and betraying the state's interests.

Labelling KTR as "Ghajini," Reddy alleged that it was KTR's father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who compromised Telangana's water rights.

"It is reconfirmed that KTR is not a leader but Ghajini because he forgot the past, that it is none other than his father who deprived the state, who cheated the people of Telangana, especially the farmers of South Telangana. When the slogan was to fight for the rightful share in Krishna and Godavari waters, after you people came to power, it was none other than your father who signed for 299 TMC whereas our rightful share and our fight and our slogan was for more than 500 TMC in Krishna river," he said.

He further added, "Wasn't it your father who signed for 299 TMC of June 21, 2016, before the then Jal Shakti Minister Uma Bharti? Who gave such authority? Because you and your family were benefitted by taking such decisions, by ceding Telangana's rights to Andhra Pradesh...After we came to power, we are fighting for our rights before the Supreme Court. You are the one who cheated Telangana.."

Earlier on Friday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao came down heavily on the Congress-led Karnataka government for deciding to raise the Almatti Dam height, calling it a "death warrant" for Telangana farmers.

He slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for "luxuriating in Delhi" while a dangerous conspiracy was being hatched against Telangana's farmers.

KTR pointed out that the Karnataka cabinet, three days ago, decided to raise Almatti's height from 519 feet to 524 feet. He alleged that this was not merely for an additional 100 TMC of water, but part of a conspiracy to deprive Telangana of its rightful share of Krishna waters and turn erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Ranga Reddy districts into deserts. (ANI)

