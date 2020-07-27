Ghaziabad, July 26 (PTI) Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a 'Kabootar Baazi' racket involved in allegedly duping 500 people on the pretext of sending them to Gulf countries for employment and arrested two people, officials said.

During routine checking on Saturday night, Indirapuram DSP Anshu Jain intercepted a car and found 10 fake passports in the vehicle.

The two men, identified as Farman and Aditya Soni, have so far duped 500 people who came in their contact through social media, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they duped people of crores of rupees on the pretext of sending them to Gulf countries for employment.

Later, a raid was also conducted at their office in Vaishali, he said.

The SSP said efforts are underway to nab their accomplice.

