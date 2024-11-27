Bengaluru, Nov 27 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday requested the Union Minister for Environment and Forest Bhupender Yadav to expedite environmental clearance for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation projects in Karnataka.

The Deputy CM met Yadav in Delhi and submitted an appeal to expedite the forest and wildlife clearance for Kalasa Nala Diversion Scheme and forest clearance for Banduri Nala Diversion scheme, a statement issued by Shivakumar said.

Also Read | Sambhal Violence: Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at UP Government Over Violence, Asks 'What Action Did Police Take Against Sloganeering BJP Workers'.

“Kalasa-Banduri is a critical project for the people of Karnataka. Despite adherence to all statutory and procedural requirements, Karnataka's proposal continues to face delays. It is imperative to resolve this issue at the earliest to avoid further impact on this vital project,” the Deputy CM, who holds water resource portfolio, said in the letter.

The 80th meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife had deferred, in a meeting held in October 2024, Karnataka's proposal to use 10.88 hectares of forest land for the Kalasa project in Western Ghats, the statement said.

Also Read | Jhansi Medical College Fire: Uttar Pradesh Government Removes Principal, Suspends 3 Others in Connection With Fire Incident That Claimed Lives of 10 Newborn Babies.

It added that the Board had directed Karnataka to submit a written representation addressing legal issues raised in the meeting.

The National Board for Wildlife had rejected Karnataka's proposal citing legal disputes between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra related to Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, which was pending before the Supreme Court, the Deputy CM explained to Yadav.

Shivakumar told the Union Minister that Karnataka had contested the decision of the National Board for Wildlife stating that the Supreme Court does not restrain Karnataka from proceeding with the project.

He also told Yadav that the 10.68 hectares of forest land needed for the project was not part of the wild life sanctuary but was part of the tiger corridor. Karnataka had also listed out the benefits of the project stating that it would provide a water body for the wildlife in the area, he added.

“Karnataka has reduced the forest land requirement for the Kalasa project from the original 258 hectares, which was approved in-principle in 2003, to just 26.92. We also reduced the forest land requirement for Banduri project from 243 hectares to 28.44 hectares. This reflects our commitment to the conservation. It is in the state's interest that the Union government has to ensure that this project is cleared without any further delay,” the letter submitted to Yadav read.

Shivakumar also met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, and discussed with him on host of issues pertaining to the state, the Minister's office said in a press release.

The issues he discussed were the implementation of the contentious Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Project across Cauvery river at the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II decisions for equitable water distribution, Upper Krishna Project, Upper Bhadra Project and Kalasa-Banduri Nala Projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)