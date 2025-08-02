Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 2 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief, Rajya Sabha MP and actor Kamal Haasan on Saturday congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and other winners of the National Film Awards

He took to X to share a post "Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema. 12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition. #NationalFilmAwards," he wrote.

Meanwhile, yesterday, addressing reporters here the veteran actor who was recently sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP said that he understands the responsibility and honour which the Parliament holds and understands his duty too. He also stated that his primary focus is on Tamil Nadu.

The recently sworn Rajya Sabha MP Haasan said, "So far we were observing sharply from outside, now seeing the same place from inside, I understand the responsibility and honour which Parliament holds, and I understand my duty also. My first focus is Tamil Nadu. I feel this is my important responsibility. I hope I will do my duty properly. I can't say what I am going to speak about. Once I start to speak, then many questions would surround that, and let's have a conversation on that..."

Meanwhile, on July 29, Kamal Haasan had strongly reacted to the killing of a 27-year-old IT employee in Tamil Nadu.

In his post on X, Haasan wrote, "The honour killing of Kavin Selva Ganesh, a 27-year-old IT employee in Palayamkottai, is shocking. I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and ensure they receive severe punishment. I express my deepest condolences to Kavin's grieving family and friends. All political movements must unite against the social disgrace of caste-based atrocities. We must recognize that caste is our primary enemy. We must fight until this issue is eradicated."

The victim, Kavin Selva Ganesh, belonging to Schedule Caste, was allegedly murdered by the family member of a woman he had been in a long-term relationship with, as per the police.

He was murdered near a Siddha facility here on Sunday, police said. The suspect, S Surjith, who has been identified as the woman's brother, is in police custody. As per Surjith's statement, he and his family were against the inter-caste relationship between his sister and Kavin.

Moreover, Haasan on July 28, outside the Parliament said that topics including Operation Sindoor should only be discussed inside the House.

"Anything that needs to be done should be done inside (the House)," said Rajya Sabha MP while speaking to reporters. (ANI)

