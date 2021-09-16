Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) led by the actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on Thursday announced that it will independently contest the upcoming local body elections in the nine districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per a tweet by Haasan, the party is soon going to start campaigning for the elections.

"Makkal Needhi Maiyam will contest alone in local body elections. I am going to campaign in all nine districts. Let's meet in the ground. Victory is ours," tweeted Haasan.

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIADMK's ally in the assembly polls, PMK, also decided to contest independently in the local body elections. (ANI)

