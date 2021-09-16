Former Mr India contest winner, Manoj Patil attempted suicide at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday, his family said. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai. In his suicide note, Patil mentioned actor Sahil Khan. ‘Style’ Actor Sahil Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Says 'I Was Victim of a Superstar’s Power Play'.

As per his family, the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against the actor at Oshiwara Police Station, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by him.

He attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming sleeping pills. Patil's mother has reached the police station to file a complaint against Khan and get her statement recorded by police. Further details are awaited.

