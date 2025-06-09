Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kanad Purkayastha and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Birendra Prasad Baishya from Assam filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seat on Monday.

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "At the Nomination filing of NDA candidates Kanad Purkayastha and Birendra Prasad Baishya for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Polls."

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that AGP Birendra Prasad Baishya and from BJP Kanad Purkayastha both of the allies have decided together and both will win.

Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Both will win. After winning, in the coming days, they will always work diligently for the betterment of the state and welfare of the people. PM Modi gave Bharat Ratna to Dr Bhupen Hazarika in 2019, and today, under his guidance, the Assam government also named the Dibrugarh Airport in the name of Bhupen Hazarika. It is a matter of great pride for all of us."

Assam Minister Atul Bora said, "Today, for Rajya Sabha polls, our candidate submitted nominations, and the BJP candidate also submitted his nomination. Our Chief Minister, the BJP's state president, and the leadership of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) were present here."

Earlier, Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam, and after winning in the Lok Sabha polls, two Rajya Sabha seats from Assam were vacated by them.

The Election Commission of India has announced biennial polls for Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and Tamil Nadu on June 19.

BJP's Kanad Purkayastha is the party's secretary in Assam, and the son of former Union Minister Kabrindra Purkayastha, who served as the minister of state for communication under the PM Atal Bihar Vajpayee cabinet. Earlier on May 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for conducting elections for the 8 seats in Rajya Sabha, which will be vacated as the members retire.

The two RS members from Assam, Mission Ranjan Das (BJP) and Birendra Prasad Baishya (Asom Gana Parishad) are set to retire on June 14.

The elections for the RS seats will be held on June 19, between 9 AM and 4 PM, with the counting of votes to happen on the same day, according to ECI. (ANI)

