Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Kannada actor Satyajith passed away at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Originally named Syed Nizamuddin, the actor began his journey in the film line as an antagonist.

Also Read | Rajasthan Bypolls 2021: Sachin Pilot Drives Car With Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Sitting Next to Him for Rally, Picture Goes Viral.

Satyajith has acted in over 600 films, including Shiva Mecchida Kannappa (1988), Chaitrada Premanjali (1992), and Putnanja (1995). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)