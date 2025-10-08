Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Six people were injured on Wednesday evening when two parked scooters exploded under suspicious circumstances in the Mishri Bazar area of Kanpur, officials said.

The explosion occurred in Mishri Bazaar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Moolganj police station, in the late evening. Six pedestrians standing nearby sustained injuries and were admitted to the Ursula Hospital in Kanpur. Police forces, forensic teams, and senior officials rushed to the scene.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar said, "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj police station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred. This incident took place around 7:15 PM... A total of 6 people are injured, including one woman. All are undergoing treatment and are out of danger..."

He further added, "Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this... We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later."

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, atleast two people were killed, and five others were injured in a blast at a coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad on Saturday.

According to the police, the blast occurred likely due to excessive concentrated methane in the septic tank located in the basement.

"We received information around 3.19 pm pertaining to Kadri Gate Police Station area. "Field unit and fire services are working on the spot. Prima facie, it seems to be a coaching institute, and it has a septic tank in the basement. The blast occurred due to excess concentrated methane there. A switchboard was also found there; perhaps the blast occurred due to that. The injured are under treatment. Investigation is being done." Farrukhabad SP Arti Singh told reporters.

Farrukhabad DM Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident.

"An explosion took place in the septic tank of a coaching centre. Prima facie, the explosion is being attributed to the non-exhaustion of concentrated methane gas. 2 people have died. Five people are undergoing treatment... A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the City Magistrate to investigate the cause of the incident...," Farrukhabad DM told ANI. (ANI)

