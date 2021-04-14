Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Kanpur Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the display of posters calling for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple priest Narsinghanand and former UP Shia Central Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi.

"The case has been registered under Sections 153A and 295A of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Additional DSP (West).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

