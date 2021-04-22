Kanpur, Apr 21 (PTI) A case was registered against the administration, doctors and other staff members of a private medical college here on Wednesday for alleged negligence in dealing with a district judge who had tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Kanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Anil Mishra, who had accompanied the judge to the hospital, they said.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said, "An FIR has been registered against Naraina Medical College's manager Amit Narain, doctors and staff members."

The staff members have not been named in the FIR, he said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, the police said.

In his complaint, Mishra said that he accompanied Judge R P Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, to Naraina Medical College after informing its manager Amit Narain.

"We took the elevator to take the judge to an upper floor but it got stuck for a long time," he said.

After they got out of the elevator, Mishra alleged, there were no doctors to take care of COVID-19 patients and neither was any specialist present to attend to Singh.

Some caretakers of patients also complained of negligence and disorder at the hospital, he claimed.

Mishra further alleged that when he informed Narain about this on phone, he asked him to seal his hospital and put him behind bars.

Police Commissioner Arun said Singh was later shifted to Chandani Nursing home.

