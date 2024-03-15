Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Two members of an inter-state gang were shot at and injured in Kanpur after an exchange of fire on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the police, the exchange of fire took place between police and members of the inter-state gang, who were moving in a vehicle in the Chakori police station area.

"The injured gang members were admitted to a nearby hospital. They carried a bounty of Rs 25 thousand each on their heads," Shravan Kumar, DCP East Kanpur, said.

He informed further that the gang members were wanted for a long time in connection with several robbery cases.

Further, the police informed that four gang members were spotted driving around in a vehicle and a search was underway for more members of this inter-state gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police East, ACP, Chakeri and forces from neighbouring police stations were present at the spot at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

