Baghpat (UP), Jul 22 (PTI) Authorities have set up a breastfeeding room at the Parshurameshwar Pura Mahadev temple in Pura village.

Set up by the district administration under its 'Aanchal' initiative, the room is aimed at giving private space to breastfeeding mothers, as footfall at the temple increases amid the 'Jalabhishek' rush after kanwar yatra.

Also Read | Student Suicide in Bengaluru: Final-Year Architecture Student Ends Life in Nelamangala, Records Video Blaming Peers for Ragging.

"The initiative seeks not just to manage crowds but to address the deeper needs associated with faith and dignity," District Magistrate Asmita Lal said. "We want every devotee to feel respected and cared for."

In addition, the Women Welfare Department has set up an awareness stall in the temple complex to distribute posters and pamphlets related to the Mission Shakti campaign.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)