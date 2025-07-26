Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the tribute ceremony organised on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Shaheed Smarak, Gandhi Park, Dehradun and paid homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives during the war.

In a post on X, CM Dhami shared, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I offer countless salutations to the immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation's integrity and identity. This day is not merely a victory in a war, but an eternal saga of the valor, sacrifice, and national service of India's brave sons, which can never be forgotten."

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives to protect the unity and integrity of the nation."

The entire country pays its tribute to the valor of the great sons of India on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. On this occasion, I pay my tribute to all those bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the unity and integrity of India. On behalf of the state, I offer my tribute to all the brave soldiers," he said.Every year on July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day etched in the nation's heart with pride and solemn remembrance. It marks the day in 1999 when India successfully concluded Operation Vijay, reclaiming the strategic heights from Pakistani intruders.

The Kargil War is a saga of strong political, military and diplomatic actions. This War will always be remembered for its strategic and tactical surprises, as well as the self-imposed national strategy of restraint in keeping the war limited to the Kargil-Siachen sectors and the swiftly executed tri-services military strategy. (ANI)

