Gurugram, July 26: A sudden disappearance of domestic workers and sanitation staff across parts of Gurgaon—most notably Ardee City—has triggered panic among residents, who claim that maids, cooks, and garbage collectors have gone missing since Sunday. The situation escalated after a Reddit post from a local resident highlighted the issue, stating, “The maids and cooks have vanished, and their phones are unreachable. The garbage collection guy isn’t showing up either.”

The post quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread concern and speculation. Many users pointed to a possible immigration crackdown by authorities targeting undocumented migrants, particularly those from Bangladesh and Myanmar, often employed as domestic workers and sanitation staff in the city. Delhi: Bangladeshi Men Posing as Transgenders Arrested; Underwent Gender Transition and Hormone Therapy to Evade Detection (Watch Video).

Social media posts suggest that police and immigration officials conducted surprise checks in worker-dominated neighborhoods, especially among Bengali-speaking populations. Several Redditors claimed that some workers were detained, while many others fled in fear—leading to sudden staff shortages and garbage piling up in areas like Ardee City. Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants: 31 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur District for Illegal Stay.

One user shared, “Police have cracked down in areas where many Bengali helpers live. A few were detained; others escaped to their villages.” Another added, “My maid said she’s scared—they’re detaining undocumented people and sending them to Manesar.”

Reports by The New Indian Express confirm that over 200 suspected illegal migrants from West Bengal have been detained in Gurgaon, with 11 Bangladeshi nationals facing deportation.

The lack of official communication has only fueled anxiety, raising concerns of racial profiling, wrongful detention, and the legitimacy of identity documents used by many workers. Meanwhile, Gurgaon continues to grapple with overflowing garbage and a silent workforce in hiding.

