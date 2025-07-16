Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel on Tuesday said Karnal and Sonipat will be honoured for their cleanliness at the upcoming 'Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards'.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards on July 17, marking the 9th edition of the annual urban cleanliness survey.

According to an official statement issued here, Haryana will be represented by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Minister Vipul Goel at the award ceremony.

Goel said Karnal has earned a spot among the top 15 cleanest cities in the country, while Sonipat will be honoured with the prestigious Ministerial Award for cleanliness.

"These recognitions reflect the Haryana government's consistent commitment and innovative efforts in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission," he said.

According to the statement, the state has focused on public awareness, the use of new technology, and strong on-ground execution to make the cleanliness drive impactful.

In the state budget for 2025-26, plans were made to equip all municipalities and councils with modern machines. The proper use of these tools has played a big role in improving the sanitation standards in Haryana, the minister said.

Over the last 10 years, Haryana has scientifically processed around 69 lakh metric tonnes of waste out of 101 lakh metric tonnes from 75 old dumping grounds. Through this, 109 acres of land have been reclaimed and are now being developed into green zones, parks, and community spaces, he said.

