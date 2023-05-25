Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25 (ANI): A 42-year-old Congress worker was brutally murdered by five unknown persons who came on bikes near Chowdeshwari Nagar in Karnataka's Bengaluru district, said the police on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi aka Matthiravi, aged 42 years.

According to the police, Congress worker Ravi was murdered in Chowdeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru on Wednesday night by five people who came on motorcycles.

Bengaluru north DCP Shiva Prakash Devaraju told ANI that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the wife of the deceased and added that the police are trying to nab the absconding accused.

"On the complaint of Ravi's wife Pushpa, a case has been registered under section 302 & SC/ST Act. During a birthday celebration of one Krishna Murthy, a fight broke out between two groups when five people attacked Matthiravi with a knife and stones and fatally injured him. We are trying to nab the absconding accused", the DCP said.

"He was hit on his head with a stone that led to his death. Police sent the body to Victoria Hospital for postmortem", DCP Shiva Prakash said.

The police further informed that efforts are underway to nab the victims. (ANI)

