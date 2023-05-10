New Delhi, May 10: Karnataka, where voting began at 7 am on Wednesday in Assembly elections recorded an approximate voter turnout of 7.83 per cent till 9 am, according to the Election Commission.

The polls would seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State. The highest voter turnout was recorded at 12.47 per cent in Dakshina Kannada till 9 am today. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: Massive Voter Turnout Expected for 224 Seats in State Vidhan Sabha.

Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. As per the Election Commission, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)Central recorded a 7.89 per cent of voter turnout while BBMP (North) at 7.55 per cent, BBMP (South) at 8.22 per cent, Bagalkot at 8.52 per cent, Bangalore Rural at 7.72 per cent, Bangalore Urban at 9.11 per cent, Belgaum at 7.47 am and Bellary at 8.84 per cent till 9 am.

These assembly elections, are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Polling Today: Voting Begins in 224 Vidhan Sabha Seats Amid Tight Security, High Stakes for BJP and Congress.

Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress state President DK Shivakumar were among early voters.

