Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaigning for the Assembly elections in Karnataka's Old Mysore on Sunday.

"Bharatiya Janata Party workers have gathered in Channapatana in thousands ahead of PM Modi's event to see him," MP Sumalatha Ambarish said.

Ambarish, who is Independent and supported the BJP, will also participate in the program.

Informing about the Prime Minister's event, Ambarish said, "The arrival of PM Narendra Modi has given more enthusiasm to the BJP which is targeting to win from the old Mysore area."

Yogeshwar is a BJP candidate against former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, his wife appreciated Yogeshwar's work and said that people need a change.

"Yogeshwar has done a very good job in this field. The people of this part need a change. Modi's arrival has given him a great booster," Yogeshwar's wife said.

Earlier in the day, coming down heavily on Congress for drawing parallels between a snake and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister said that the people of Karnataka will give the party a "befitting answer" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in an election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Thursday, said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead."

Lashing out at Congress over the remark, PM Modi said, "Today when I am fighting against corruption, Congress is disturbed the most. Congress is now threatening. They say 'Modi teri kabra khudegi'. Congress' topic in Karnataka elections is snake's poison. They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from people. For me, the country's people are a form of Lord Shiva. I accept being the snake on the neck of the god-like public. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting answer on May 10."

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress terming the party as an "outdated engine" and said that it halts development and gives fakes guarantees.

"Congress is an 'outdated engine'. Development halted due to them. Congress has a bundle of fake guarantees. They don't fulfil any promise made to the public. 'Unfulfilled guarantees' are their record. They betrayed the public, but BJP fulfilled all the guarantees by doing several development works," PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting here. (ANI)

