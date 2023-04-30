Mumbai, April 30: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate examination today, April 30. The NTA released the exam city slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 exams. Candidates who will be appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exam can visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in to download the exam city slip.

This year, the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam is scheduled to take place on May 7. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exams must note that the entrance exam will be held in a single shift and in pen-and-paper mode. The exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. However, candidates must note that the exam city slip is not the admit card for NEET UG 2023 exam.

Steps to Download NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip:

Visit the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "NEET city slip 2023" link on the homepage

A new page will open

Enter using your application number and date of birth

Your NEET UF 2023 city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future reference

The National Testing Agency issues exam city slips for various exams held by NTA. The exam city slip contains details about the name of the city in which the NEET UG 2023 examination centre will be located. The NTA is expected to release the admit cards for NEET UG 2023 examination soon.

It must be noted that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 exam is a qualifying entrance exam to secure admission to various undergraduate courses such as Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS) among others.

