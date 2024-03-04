Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Amid the alleged Pro Pakistan slogan row in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday cited a private forensic lab report analysis that claimed that it is highly probable to be 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised outside the Vidhan Souda.

BJP has been protesting the use of alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by Congress workers outside the Assembly while celebrating party leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls.

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka said that the scientific report has revealed that Congress is the creator of false news by spreading lies about the truth.

"The man who started shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" in Vidhana Soudha has now been published in the FSL report. Karnataka Congress and the head of the fake news factory, Priyanka Kharge, should now accept his treasonous act and prostrate before the Legislative Assembly and seek forgiveness from the people," the BJP said.

The BJP has cited a report of a private laboratory called Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations Private Limited. As per the website, the organisation describes itself as a dedicated corporate entity that has been recognized as the competent Forensic Laboratory in the field of testing and investigations. Incorporated in the year 2009.

The report cited by the BJP, states "To the limited extent of the question in this case, being whether if it was 'Nasir Saab Zindabad' or 'Pakistan Zindabad', the above analysis indicates that it is highly probable to be 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that voice samples have been sent to FSL and culprits will be punished.

"We have sent the voice report to the FSL...if it is true that somebody has raised the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', that person will be punished seriously," he said.

State Home Minister G Parmeshwara also dismissed suggestion that the state government was delaying the report.

"We are not hiding the report. As soon as we get the FSL report, we will catch the person if he has shouted slogans. We will not spare him, whoever he is" the state Home Minister said on Sunday.

The matter has caused a political storm in the state, leading to an FIR and protest by BJP cadre outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. However, Congress rejected these claims, saying its workers were only raising slogans for Hussain and not what the BJP was claiming. (ANI)

