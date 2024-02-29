Bengaluru, February 29: Amid the ongoing row over alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans outside Karnataka Assembly, BJP MLAs staged a protest in Vidhana Soudha on Thursday morning, demanding action on the incident.

The BJP legislators raised slogans against the state government for not arresting those who allegedly raised the Pro-Pakistan slogans outside assembly.

Slogans including, 'down down congress government which is deciding nation, Spineless governmenrt is not capable to take action, we want justice, arrest the culprit, down down government,' were raised by the BJP MLAs in assembly. "Its been 24 hours, no action has been initiated by the government. What can we expect from them," Leader of Oppostion R Ashok, said in assembly. Karnataka: Vidhana Soudha Disrupted As BJP MLAs Demand Action on Alleged Pro-Pakistan Slogans (See Pics and Video).

Responding to the protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government has sent the voice report to FSL and action will be taken after the report is received. "As I have told you already government is committed, we'll not spare any person once the report come. We have given it for FSL. We'll take action once report comes," the Chief Minister said.

He further criticised the BJP-led central government for not taking against party MP Ananth Kumar Hegde for his alleged statement on changing the Constitution. "We are the people who fought for the freedom not BJP and RSS, did they ever fight for freedom? Did Golwalkar participate and they're teaching us patriotism who doesn't respect democracy and constitution," Siddaramaiah said. 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chants in Karnataka: BJP Files Complaint, Stage Protest Against Alleged Pro-Pak Sloganeering by Congress Supporters in Vidhana Soudha.

"These are the people who said we came to power to change the constitution, BJP MP made that statement, no action iniated by PM or BJP against Ananth Kumar Hegde then," he said. BJP MLAs later stormed the well of the assembly in protest and raised slogans. However, party's MP-elect Syed Naseer Hussain on Wednesday dismissed the BJP's allegation that his supporters raised pro-Pakistan slogans at Vidhana Soudha.

Ruckus Erupts Inside Karnataka Assembly:

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Ruckus ensues in Vidhana Soudha as Karnataka BJP MLAs raise slogans against the State Government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans by the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. LoP R Ashoka demands the arrest of the person who allegedly… pic.twitter.com/1CqHs4flwj — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

"I can understand the frustration of the BJP. They have lost badly despite both parties (BJP-JDS) coming together and trying every trick in the book to get an extra Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka," Hussain told ANI. "The supporters were sloganeering 'Naseer Sahab Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad, Naseer Khan Zindabad'," he added. He said that he did not hear anybody shouting "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the Vidhana Soudha.

"Had I heard that, I would have sent him to jail. I come from a freedom fighter's family. I represent a party that has fought and brought freedom to this country," Hussain said. Meanwhile, the BJP MLAs are going to hold 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march from Vidhana Soudha againt the state govt over various state issues, specially on the Budget.