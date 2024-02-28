Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain on Tuesday.

As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared Hussain as the winner for Rajya Sabha along with two other Congressmen, Ajay Makhen and GC Chandrashekhar, at around 7 pm, some supporters of Hussain, who had gathered at Vidhana Soudha "at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain."

Also Read | Basavaraj Patil Resigns: Former Maharashtra MLA Quits Congress, Joins BJP in Presence of Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video).

"In the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, 2024, Nasir Hussain, one of the eight contestants for the RS elections held today, and a number of supporters of Nasir Hussain had gathered near the counting area in the Vidhana Soudha in the evening. It is found that at 7 pm, the returning officer of the Rajya Sabha declared Nasir Hussain was duly elected," said the complaint.

"After that, the same supporters of Nasir Hussain who had accumulated at the Vidhana Soudha premises at his instance suddenly shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Nasir Hussain. It was as if these supporters of Nasir Hussain shouted those slogans of PAKISTAN ZINDABAD hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Nasir Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India," said the complaint.

Also Read | Germany: Union Calls 3-day Lufthansa Ground Staff Strike.

"In the legislative house premises of one of the states of the Republic of India, namely Karnataka, pro-Pakistan slogans have been shouted in a celebratory manner. All this is done at the instigation of Nasir Hussain, who does not know whether he is elected to the Indian Parliament or the Pakistani Parliament," added the complaint.

The complaint further said that it was shocking that the incident happened "brazenly" and openly within the legislative secretariat of Karnataka and the premises of the assembly of a state in India.

Adding further, the complaint said that the Congress workers, along with Nasir Hussain, who shouted these slogans at the "instance" of Nasir Hussain, think that this is an election to the Pakistan Parliament and have openly opened up about their allegiance to the Pakistan state, which is an enemy country to India.

"It also shows that under the present government of Congress, there is no safety and protection for Indians and India within its legislative premises," said the complaint.

The complaint added that the offences above are punishable further under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code for acts "prejudicial" to the maintenance of harmony and are supposed to be a punishable offence and that Nasir Hussain and his supporters are liable to be punished.

Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra and others, on late Tuesday evening staged a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha police station after supporters of Congress' Syed Nasir Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

BJP leaders demanded the dismissal of the Congress-led state government and said that a state-wide campaign would be launched.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social and electronic media.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain took to his social media handle and posted a video in 'clarification' of the said incident.

"Today as some of our party supporters and workers and some people were celebrating the victory of three candidates, I was there in the midst of them and then lots of slogans like 'Nasir Hussain Zindabad', 'Nasir Khan Zindabad', 'Nasir Sahab Zindabad' and 'Congress Party Zindabad' were being raised by some of the workers," he said.

"Then all of a sudden as I was leaving for my house, I got called by the media saying that somebody had raised slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. I would like to say here that when I was there in the midst of the people, a lot of slogans were being raised but I never heard the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad', but whatever it is we have asked the police and let the police investigate it," he said further.

Adding further, Hussain said, "If someone has raised such a type of slogan, then he has to be dealt with sternly and strictly according to the law. There should be an inquiry. And in case someone has morphed or doctored the video and played mischief, even that has to be inquired about. And if somebody has given the slogan, there should be a proper inquiry into who the person is, where he came from, how the person entered the premises, and what was his motive or intention behind raising those slogans. should be investigated."

"However, as far as I am concerned, when I was there, there were no such slogans that were raised, because if the slogans had been raised in our presence then I am sure no sane person or an Indian citizen would have tolerated it. So let us wait for the enquiry and whatever comes forward, we will be there in the public domain. Thank you so much," added the RS member in the video. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)