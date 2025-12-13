New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): BJP MPs from Karnataka met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting the PM spoke on making governance truly people-centric.

Speaking about the meeting, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the MPs would now work towards spreading awareness about the centre's initiatives.

Sharing his experience on X , Surya said, "It was kind of him to enquire about our personal well-being too. With his guidance and leadership, we will collectively work to actively spread awareness about Union Government initiatives, ensure their proper implementation, and maximise their benefits for every citizen, in the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas."

Earlier in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, and other senior parliamentarians also paid tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives in the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

The tribute was paid by both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition leaders.

The Central Reserve Police Force also paid tribute to Constable Kamlesh Kumari of the 88 Battalion on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, remembering her courage and sacrifice.

"Tribute to the Brave... On 13 December 2001, during the terrorist attack on the Parliament in Delhi, Constable Kamlesh Kumari of 88 Battalion, #CRPF, demonstrated indomitable courage and unparalleled valor by pursuing the terrorists amidst heavy firing and continuously providing information about their activities to her fellow personnel." CRPF's X post read.

"Due to her courageous actions, all five terrorists were neutralized. During this incident, she sustained serious injuries and ultimately sacrificed her life on the altar of duty. For her indomitable courage and extraordinary bravery, she was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra. The brave 'balidani' receives the eternal salutations of #CRPF," the post added.

On December 13, 2001, five heavily armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, including security personnel and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror attack took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned, and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)

