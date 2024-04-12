Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Eshwarappa filed his nomination as an Independent candidate on Friday from the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, defying the party command.

The senior BJP leader is contesting the polls against the son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BY Raghvendra.

Eshwarappa, accompanied by his wife Jayalakshmi submitted his nomination papers to the district Returning Officer Gurudatta Hegde at the deputy commissioner's office. Prior to this he had offered prayers in the Ganapati temple at Ramanna Shreshti Park in Shivamogga.

The veteran leader expressed confidence in his win. "All talks of negotiations are over. There will be a direct contest now. All leaders and workers are with me. People are also with me. If I win, I will go to PM Narendra Modi," he told ANI.

Eshwarappa had also hit out at the party for giving the Mandya seat to former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and denying a ticket to his son, Kantesh Eshwarappa.

Speaking on Eshwarappa's decision to contest as an independant candidate, Kantesh said, "It's not against the party, Modi. It's against the family politics. It's against the Yediyurappa family. We have to save the BJP in Karnataka. And my father is doing that. My father's vote will be the first vote for PM Modi in the 2024 election."

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD(S) fought together against the BJP. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD(S) won just one seat each. The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

