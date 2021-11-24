Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday slammed BJP General Secretary CT Ravi for his remarks over surgical strikes.

Yesterday, Ravi said, "Surgical Strike is an answer to those who oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill."

Also Read | Gautam Adani Becomes India And Asia’s Richest Man Surpassing Mukesh Ambani.

Responding to this, DK Shivakumar, KPCC President said to reporters today, "CT Ravi is damaging the country's image. I don't know why he's been kept in BJP. His agenda is to destroy BJP. Let him be in BJP. He will help us destroy BJP. He's giving such statements which damage the name of the country."

On November 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the soldiers for carrying out the surgical strike across the border and said that it fills everyone with pride. (ANI)

Also Read | 225 Arunachal Pradesh Govt Employees Are Drug Addicts: Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)