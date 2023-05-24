Visual of the CLP meeting in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): The meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) concluded in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

On May 18, CM Siddaramaiah was elected unanimously as the CLP leader in Karnataka, after the Congress party finalised its CM candidate after days of deliberation following a landslide victory in Karnataka.

Congress leaders RV Deshpande, HK Patil, MB Patil and Lakshmi Hebbalkar proposed Siddaramaiah's name.

Shivakumar moves a resolution to elect Siddaramaiah as a new CLP leader. All members endorsed it unanimously.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister on May 20, and DK Shivakumar took oath as his deputy.

Meanwhile, former CM HD Kumaraswamy also took oath as MLA at the office of Speaker Deshpande at Vidhana Soudha.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had. (ANI)

