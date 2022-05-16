Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Monday said that people's participation is important to realise the idea of social responsibility.

The Chief Minister said this during an interaction with students and teachers at the inauguration ceremony of a school in Tumakuru. Addressing the gathering, Bommai said, "People's participation is very important in discharging social responsibility."

Later, the Chief Minister addressed a function to hand over the maintenance of the renovated Banyan Tree Park to Tumakuru Press Club. The Chief Minister, in his address, said, "the famous Banyan Tree Park has been renovated under the Smart City project. It is a bold gesture that the Press Club is taking over the maintenance responsibility of this park. About Rs 65 lakh has been spent under the Smart City project to improve the park. It is an ideal example of ensuring social responsibility by the Press Club," Bommai said.

Banyan Tree Park is a famous park in Tumakuru. Environmental protection has been given greater importance in the budget. For the first time, the concept of eco-audit has been incorporated to maintain ecological balance, Bommai said. (ANI)

