Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], June 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the officials to complete all the works related to the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project within a year.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a slew of civic infrastructure works under the Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City project in Hubballi.

Bommai said and instructed the officials to complete all the ongoing works before March 31 of the current financial year.

The Chief Minister conveyed a strong message to the officials to maintain the quality of the work while focusing on its completion.

"There should be no compromise on the quality of the works under the Smart City project. Action should be taken against the contractors who fail to maintain high quality in the works," Bommai ordered.

No disparity in the development of Hubballi-Dharwad and the problem of the main drain in the city would be resolved, he said.

"There should not be any disparity in the development of the district. The Foundation stone for a branch of Jayadeva Cardiac Hospital to be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore will be laid in August. Orders have been issued for establishing an FMCG cluster in Dharwad which would create about 1 lakh jobs," he added.

Special investment zones are being set up in Tumakuru and Dharwad.

The Hubballi-Ankola railway project would be taken up soon as the environmental clearance is expected for the project.

"We are intending to launch implementation of Tumakuru-Davanagere and Dharwad-Belagavi railway projects this year. Development of Northern Karnataka region would get a big boost through comprehensive development of Hubballi-Dharwad," Bommai said. (ANI)

