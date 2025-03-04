Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Business Advisory Committee has given its nod to hike the salary of state legislators.

The move is set to spark controversy as when the BJP-led government hiked MLA salaries in February 2022, there was little pushback from Congress or Janata Dal (Secular).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Assembly's Budget Session commenced on Monday. CM Siddaramaiah added that he will present the Budget on March 7.

"On March 3, Assembly Session will begin. As it's the first session of this year, the Governor's address will be made. Discussion on the address will be held for three days. Then, on March 7, the Budget will be presented. After the discussion, I'll speak at the end of March," he said.

The Karnataka CM further added that the Business Advisory Committee will decide how many days the Assembly session will be held. Siddaramaiah added that he came to Vidhan Sabha and met leaders. He said that the Opposition leaders gave him their opinion.

"Business Advisory Committee will decide how many days the session should be held for. Although I have pain in my knee, I had meetings with several departments today. I came to Vidhana Soudha, leaders came, and they gave me their opinions. We'll keep all their demands in mind and consider them accordingly. The state government is pro-farmers," he said earlier.

However, the BJP protested outside the assembly on Monday against the rise in prices of electricity and milk and the MUDA scam.

BJP leader CT Ravi said, "Nearly 2 years have gone by. Congress government has raised the bills from solar electricity to milk... Petrol and diesel prices in the state have increased because the state government increased the petrol cess... Everyone knows the law and order situation in the state."

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra said, "The state Congress government is repeatedly insulting the Raj Bhavan. The Congress government, which repeatedly claims it believes in the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar, is repeatedly insulting the Governor. Since the Governor had given a sanction for prosecution against the CM in the Mysuru MUDA scam, probably the CM must be upset with the Governor. Hence they are repeatedly insulting the Governor, which is a constitutional post..." (ANI)

