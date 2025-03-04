Kolkata, March 04: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) of 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi will be declared shortly. Lottery players can check Kolkata Fatafat Result along with winning numbers of today, March 04, on online portals such as kolkataff.in and kolkataff.com. Kolkata FF participants can also scroll down to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of March 04, 2025.

The Satta Matka-type lottery game begins with the first round played at around 10 AM and ends with the last round getting over by 8:30 PM. This lottery is played exclusively in West Bengal capital city. The results of Kolkata Fatafat are declared after all rounds or bazis are completed. The Kolkata Fatafat Result is announced every 90 minutes. A fast-paced lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery is played from Monday to Sunday eight times a day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for March 04, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 300 3

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The rules of the Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) are very simple. The Satta Matka-type requires players to place bets while they await the outcome of their predictions. This lottery game tests participants' skills and luck while helping them win more with minimum investment. The Kolkata FF lottery is continuing to grow in popularity among the residents of Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 03, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

While lotteries are permitted in 13 states in India, gambling and betting remain banned; however, many platforms promote such activities under the label of gaming. LatestLY advises caution while engaging in such activities.

