Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with other cabinet ministers paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary at Vidhana Soudha here on Saturday.

Karnataka CM garlanded Mahatma Gandhi's framed photo and paid his tributes.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 73rd death anniversary.

Offering tributes to him, PM Modi said the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi continue to motivate millions.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from colonial rule was assassinated on January 30, 1948. (ANI)

