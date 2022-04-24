Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday requested Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur to accord first priority to Bengaluru to host any national-level sports championships in the future.

He was speaking at the 'Khelo India University Sports Meet' which was inaugurated by Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

"I request the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur to accord first priority to Bengaluru to host any national-level sports championships in future. We have ramped up our sports infrastructure and capacity to host the Khelo India University Games. The Jain University has extended huge support to make it possible," he said.

The Chief Minister called upon the sportspersons to play the game honestly as winning and losing are part of the game. "Everyone cannot win in a game. Play to win, play without fear of losing then victory will be yours," Bommai said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

"We are very proud to host Khelo India. It is the most progressive city in the country. About 3800 sportspersons are participating in 20 sporting events," he added.

Bommai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new dimension to sports in the country.

"PM Modi's Khelo India, Fit India and Jeeto India campaigns have yielded good results with India winning the highest medals for the country in the Tokyo Olympics," Bommai said.

Breath-taking performances depicting Karnataka's rich cultural heritage and a captivating sound and light show added to the grandeur of a sparkling opening ceremony of the second Khelo India University Games 2021 here at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Representing the hosts Jain University in KIUG 2021, the youngest Indian swimmer to achieve Olympic standard time, Srihari Nataraj took the oath on behalf of all athletes after the Games were declared open by M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India in the presence of Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka.

The opening ceremony was also graced by Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports of Karnataka.

Sports legends such as Vimal Kumar, Anju Bobby George, Reeth Abraham, Ashwini Nachappa, Malathi Holla, BR Beedu, AB Subbiah, SV Sunil, VR Raghunath were also part of the opening ceremony as were KY Venkatesh, Sahana SM, Shashikanth Naik, Sahana SM, Manikandan, Thanya Hemanth, Farman Basha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)