Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday criticised the Union Government over what he termed was its "indifference" to the state's needs and urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs "to introspect and question the central leadership".

The Chief Minister alleged that under Prime Minister Modi-led BJP government, Karnataka's aspirations and needs seem constantly overshadowed.

"Our state has faced a consistent denial of funds, despite contributing significantly to India's coffers. Critical infrastructure projects are left without support, while our revered PSUs face closure threats. Our rich cultural heritage is met with indifference, and crucial river water issues remain unresolved. Furthermore, the deafening silence and lack of assistance during times of natural disasters is deeply concerning," the CM stated in the post.

CM Siddaramaiah urged the BJP MPs from the state "to introspect and question the central leadership, advocating for Karnataka's rights and aspirations".

He said, "It is time to recollect the threats posed by BJP leaders to Kannadigas during the elections. The result of which we are seeing now. Why are the BJP MPs and Union Government ministers silent over extending drought relief to Karnataka? Is it because of their hate towards Kannadigas?"

As the state prepares to celebrate 50 years since renaming on November 1, the Chief Minister said that the shadow of neglect and indifference cast by the Central Government over the last 9.5 years under PM Modi's leadership dims the festive spirit.

"Karnataka, with its rich history and significant contributions to India's growth, finds itself asking a painful question: "Why no love for Karnataka?". We hoped for a change, especially as we approach Kannada Rajyotsava. It's a time when the spirit of Karnataka shines brightest, and we, the people, deserve better. We demand recognition, respect, and a fair share of the nation's growth," he added.

Calling for a unified campaign for the state under the hashtag "Answer Madi Modi" (Answer us Modi), the Chief Minister urged the people to join in the "call for justice".

"As we embark on the next chapter post our golden jubilee, it is imperative that the essence of inclusive growth is not just a slogan but a lived reality. Join us in our call for justice. Amplify your voice with #AnswerMadiModi. This Kannada Rajyotsava, let's come together and champion a brighter, more equitable future for Karnataka," the CM added. (ANI)

