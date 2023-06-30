Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 30 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been invited to inaugurate the Behtar Bharat Buniyadi convention, a three-day program hosted by National Youth Congress in July.

The Youth Congress delegation has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate the national program "Behtar Bharat Buniyadi" which will be held next month by the National Youth Congress.

"A delegation from the Youth Congress invited me to inaugurate the national program "Behtar Bharat Buniyadi" to be held next month by the National Youth Congress. Empowering youth through right guidance and appropriate opportunities will lay the foundation for stronger nation," CM Siddaramaiah tweeted.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Joint Secretary and the Youth Congress in charge Krishna Alavaru, Youth Congress National President B.V. Srinivas and Rashtriya Yuva Congress General Secretary M.S Raksha Ramaiah met the Chief Minister and submitted a request. Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju was present on the occasion.

The "Behtar Bharat Buniyadi" conference is being held in Bangalore for three days and aims to take the youth power in the country in the right direction through the youth group.

Raksha Ramaiah said that this is the biggest youth conference being held as a prelude to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and senior party leaders and experts will guide the youth group on various issues for three days. (ANI)

