Bengaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) The Karnataka government is committed to creating a policy environment that supports the real estate sector, said a top official on Thursday.

Karnataka Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Giri Nath was delivering the keynote address at the second edition of CII Karnataka Real Estate Conference here.

"A strong transportation grid, integrated urban planning, and well-aligned policy frameworks are critical as we move towards developing Tier 2 and 3 cities as the next growth engines," he said.

According to him, as Karnataka continues to witness rapid urbanisation, it is imperative that the growth story remains inclusive and well-planned.

"We encourage deeper engagement between the industry and authorities to drive collaborative, sustainable, and equitable urban development across Karnataka," Nath added.

Organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the conference explored investment trends and addressed evolving capital flows, market resilience, and investor strategies.

"Karnataka is at the forefront of India's real estate growth across residential, office, retail, and hospitality sectors. As we look toward 2030, innovation, sustainability, and integrated development will define our journey," said Ashwinder R Singh, Core Member, CII Karnataka Real Estate Conference.

Prashanth Reddy, Co-Chair, CII Karnataka Real Estate Conference said the real estate opportunity in South India is immense and deeply interconnected.

"With cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Visakhapatnam driving innovation, we must now shift towards a regionally integrated approach rooted in sustainability, resilience, and inclusive growth," he added.

Aman Choudhari, Past Chairman, CII Karnataka, said, "As Karnataka leads the way in industrial growth and urban transformation, we must align infrastructure development with ESG principles to ensure inclusive and climate-resilient cities."

During the inaugural session, a white paper on "Shaping the Future: The Real Estate Vision 2030 for Karnataka and Beyond" was released.

The report positions Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as the leading cities driving Southern India's real estate momentum, each offering unique sectoral strengths and long-term growth potential.

The report also highlighted the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in South India as a key driver of demand across asset classes. It also identified emerging segments such as co-living, senior housing, data centres, and logistics parks.

Sectors such as life sciences and tourism industries also present a vast potential in the southern states, according to the report.

