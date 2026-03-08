Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India] March 8 (ANI): AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur town, Kalaburagi district.

While addressing the gathering, he said that 65 per cent of Indian farmers depend on agriculture, while only 3 per cent depend on America.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump's remarks on imposing taxes on oil imports from Russia, questioning their purpose and suggesting that Trump is using information to intimidate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"... 65 per cent of Indian farmers are dependent on agriculture, while 3 per cent are dependent on America... Trump says he will impose taxes on you if you buy oil from Russia. Modi says he talks to Trump every day. Are you talking about imposing taxes?" he said.

Earlier in the day, Kharge extended greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day, asserting that women's wisdom, resilience, compassion, and determination strengthen communities and build stronger nations.

In a post on X, Kharge described International Women's Day as a celebration of courage, leadership, and the countless contributions of women, adding that true progress will come when equality is not an aspiration but a lived reality.

"Women are not merely participants in development. They are its driving force. Through their wisdom, resilience, compassion, and determination, women strengthen communities and build stronger nations. On #InternationalWomensDay2026, we celebrate the courage, leadership, and countless contributions of women everywhere. True progress will come when equality is not an aspiration, but a lived reality for every woman," Kharge said on X.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment. (ANI)

