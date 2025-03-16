Yadgir (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): A gruesome double murder was reported near Sadyapura village in Shahapur, Yadgir district, Karnataka on Sunday morning, leaving the local community in a state of shock.

The victims, identified as Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55), were brutally killed while riding a bike from Shahapur to their village around 8 am.

Also Read | Aurangzeb Tomb Issue: 'Removal of Mughal Emperor's Grave Won't Serve Any Purpose', Says Ramdas Athawale.

"Two people named Mapanna (52) and Alisaba (55) were murdered near Sadyapura village in Shahapur at around 8 am while they were on their way to their village from Shahapur on a bike," said Shahapur Police.

The motive behind the murder is still unknown, and the police are working to unravel the mystery. Shahapur Police have formed special teams to track down the culprits and bring them to justice.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal, Wife Sunita Kejriwal Offer Prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Completion of 3 Years of AAP Govt in Punjab (Watch Video).

"The cause of the murder is not known. The police have formed teams to nab the culprits," added Shahapur Police.

Further details regarding the incident are yet to be revealed as the police continue their probe into the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)