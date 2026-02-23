Millie Bobby Brown marked her 22nd birthday with close family, friends, and a familiar face from Stranger Things. According to PEOPLE, the actor was seen celebrating her special day with her on-screen dad David Harbour in New York City, months after reports about issues on the show's set had surfaced. Brown celebrated her birthday on Friday, February 20, at Maison Close Restaurant in New York City. Her actual birthday was on February 19. The celebration came nearly four months after the Daily Mail reported that Brown had allegedly filed a bullying and harassment complaint related to on-set bullying from her co-star during the filming of Stranger Things Season 5, PEOPLE said. Millie Bobby Brown Lodges Formal Bullying and Harassment Complaint Against David Harbour As ‘Stranger Things Season 5’ Looms – Internal Investigation by Netflix Underway Ahead of Global Finale.

Millie Bobby Brown Birthday Celebration - See Pics and Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Photos from the evening showed Brown arriving at the restaurant with her husband Jake Bongiovi, along with her grandparents and her mother. A short while later, her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour also arrived quietly. Other guests included Jamie Campbell Bower, Shawn Levy, Whitney Leavitt, Conner Leavitt, and Elena Taber. Maya Hawke Wedding: 'Stranger Things' Star Marries Christian Lee Hutson; Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Cast of Netflix Series Present (Pics).

A day earlier, Brown shared a birthday note on Instagram along with a photo from a beach. In the post, she spoke about the people and moments she feels thankful for in her life. "22. Grateful for my husband and daughter. For my family and friends. All of my animals," she wrote. "I am so blessed. Thank you for the birthday wishes."

Millie Bobby Brown Pre-Birthday Photo With Daughter - See Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

After reports of an investigation linked to the alleged complaint, Brown later spoke about her bond with Harbour in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She said that they have stood together over the years. "We have always been united in that," she said. "We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)