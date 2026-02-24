New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the historic first meeting of the Union Cabinet was held at the new Prime Minister's Office, 'Seva Teerth' on Tuesday, February 24.

This inaugural meeting took place on the auspicious day of Ashtami, Phalguna Shukla Paksha, in the year of Yugaabda 5127, Vikram Samvat 2082, and Shaka Samvat 1947.

Also Read | CUET UG 2026: NTA Reopens Registration Portal for Common University Entrance Test UG Exam, Apply Online at cuet.nta.nic.in Before February 26.

This building is a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India. With this auspicious beginning, the Cabinet welcomed a future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort. It was observed that for many decades following Independence, governments operated from the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, both preserving the legacy of the past and envisioning the future.

It also said that 'Seva Teerth' was constructed at the site of the temporary barracks from the British era. The establishment of an active institution of national governance at that location is also a symbol of the transformation of New India.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-Led Union Cabinet Approves INR 1,067 Crore To Boost Metro Connectivity Between Ahmedabad and GIFT City Region.

The Cabinet said that before the period of colonial rule, India was known as a nation was recognised both for its material grandeur and for its human values. The concept of Seva Teerth is formed from the confluence of both these ideals. With the sacred confluence of duty, service, and dedication, this workplace is envisioned to be as sacred as a pilgrimage; this is its fundamental spirit.

With this first meeting being held at 'Seva Teerth', the Union Cabinet reiterated its resolve that every decision taken here will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.

It mentioned that the constitutional values are the expression of that moral commitment which connects governance with the dignity, equality, and justice of every citizen. The work culture of 'Seva Teerth' will be guided by this very spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the Constitution, and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people.

The Union Cabinet reiterated its resolve that every decision taken in these premises will be inspired by the sentiment of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. This place will not be a centre for the display of power, but rather a centre for the empowerment of every Indian. Every effort of governance conducted from Seva Teerth will remain connected to the spirit of simplifying the life of the last person in the country. The Cabinet reaffirm that, in line with their vision, they will further strengthen the governance model that is transparent, aware, and sensitive to the emotions of citizens.

'Seva Teerth' is the answer to the need for governance infrastructure that promotes dynamism instead of stagnation, dedication instead of indifference, and solutions instead of doubt.

The Cabinet reaffirmed that with this very thinking, decisions taken in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have brought new clarity to the purpose of governance. The changes witnessed in the lives of crores of citizens have strengthened public trust in governance.

In the past decade, by lifting more than 25 crores of citizens out of poverty, the country has achieved what was once considered impossible. Behind many such milestones have been the government's long-term vision, comprehensive outlook, and tireless efforts. Through Ayushman Bharat, the nation has achieved the distinction of connecting crores of people to health security.

Under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, food security has been ensured for nearly 80 crores of citizens, bringing an end to the scourge of hunger. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the construction of more than 12 crores toilets has provided crores of families and women with a life of dignity. All these figures indicate a direction of governance where the ultimate objective of policy has been to simplify the life of the citizen.

Similarly, through the construction of more than 40 million houses, crores of families have received shelter and security. Access to drinking water has been ensured to more than 12 crore new households in rural areas through the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Union Cabinet views the broad transformations in India's economy as a continuous journey of reforms. With the mantra of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance," reforms such as GST, DBT, and Digital India have made governance more transparent, more efficient, and more citizen-centric. The process of faceless tax assessment has promoted honesty and strengthened the trust of ordinary citizens. As a result of these efforts, India today has secured a strong position among the world's leading economies.

The Cabinet took a firm resolve that with the new energy of 'Seva Teerth' and the rapid pace of the 'Reform Express,' they will fulfil their commitment to secure India's place among the top three economies of the world in the near future.

The Union Cabinet said that it has dedicated itself to the national resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. This is a long-term national journey, in which the decisions taken today will determine the future shape of the coming generations. This first meeting at 'Seva Teerth' reminds them that the greater the goal of development.

The Cabinet asserted that this premise is not merely a modern workplace. It is also a symbol of a new work culture in governance. Through modern technology and efficient working systems here, the government's effectiveness will reach new heights.

That Cabinet said that every file that is moving from Seva Teerth, and every karmayogi working in Seva Teerth, will be inspired by the sentiment that their work is connected to simplifying the life of the last person in the country. The Union Cabinet resolves to promote prudent use of resources and accelerate the continuous journey of reforms that the country has experienced in recent years.

This first meeting further strengthens the belief that with the right policy, honest intent, and correct leadership, the path toward building a Developed India will continue to be illuminated. The work culture driven by 'Seva Teerth' will form the foundation for advancing India as a capable, empowered, and self-reliant nation.

It further mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet reiterates its commitment to make 'Seva Teerth' a global example of sensitive, accountable, and citizen-centric governance. The Cabinet resolves that in the journey to make India a prosperous, capable, and self-reliant nation by 2047, this premise will serve as a powerful centre of national aspirations.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)