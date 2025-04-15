Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has called for a meeting of Vokkaliga legislators from the Congress Party on Tuesday to discuss the caste census.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, the Deputy CM said, "We will collect the opinion of Vokkaliga legislators on the caste census during the meeting. I haven't gone through the entire caste census report, we are studying it. I would discuss the census with the legislators and advise them to respect the sentiments of all communities."

The Vokkaliga legislators' meeting will be held today at 6 p.m. at the DCM's official residence in Kumara Park.

When asked about allegations that the Congress party was snatching away the privileges of SC/STs by allocating reservations in contracts for religious minorities, he said, "The SC/STs have reservations in contracts too. It is our priority to uplift all those who are economically backward. Congress is a party that wants to provide justice to all sections of society."

Asked about PM Narendra Modi's accusation that the Congress party is snatching away the reservations of OBCs, he said, "We have not snatched away anyone's reservation. An MP from Bengaluru had belittled a particular community, stating they were fit only to fix a flat tyre. We would like show that that community can do a lot more than that."

Earlier on April 14, the Deputy CM reacted to the PM's remarks criticising the quota for minority contractors, and defended the state government's reservation policy stating that they were also giving reservations to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs.)

"We are also giving reservations to SC/ST. Our aim is to uplift those who are not financially capable and bring them into the mainstream. This is our intention. Congress party is paying attention to every section of society, and Congress government is also paying attention to every section of society," Shivakumar told reporters.

The PM attacked Congress in Hisar and stated that his government was focusing on connectivity while ensuring welfare for the poor and social justice, fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision and the aspirations of the Constitution's farmers.

He criticized the Congress Party for its treatment of Babasaheb Ambedkar, stating that while he was alive, they insulted him, orchestrated his electoral defeats twice, and conspired to exclude him from the system. (ANI)

