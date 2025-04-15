Mumbai, April 15: The Indian stock market will open for business today, April 15, after remaining closed over for two days due to the weekend and on Monday, April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. Several stocks are likely to remain in focus today as investors and traders look forward to buying and selling stocks. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks during Tuesday's trading session, take a look at the list of shares that are expected to be in the spotlight today.

According to CNBCTV18, 13 stocks are likely to be the focus today. These stocks are Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), Zydus Lifesciences (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), and Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB). It must be noted that of the five stocks mentioned above, four ended their last trading session in the green, whereas Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) closed on a negative note. Stocks Rally Worldwide After Trump Eases Some of His Tariffs on Electronics, for Now.

In addition to the above stocks, shares of Persistent Systems (NSE: PERSISTENT), Delhivery (NSE: DELHIVERY), and JK Cement (NSE: JKCEMENT) will also be in the spotlight today. All three stocks ended their trading day on Friday, April 11, on a positive note. Additionally, stocks of Macrotech Developers (NSE: LODHA), Greaves Cotton (NSE: GREAVESCOT), Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI), Ahluwalia Contracts (NSE: AHLUCONT), and Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA) will also be on the list of stocks to watch out for. National Stock Exchange: Despite Fluctuations 11.3 Lakh Indian Investors Joined Market in February, Registered Investors Reached 11.2 Crore.

All five stocks ended Friday's trading session on a positive note. Meanwhile, a report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that the total number of registered investors crossed 11.2 crore by the end of February 2025. This includes 11.3 lakh new investors who joined during the month alone.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

