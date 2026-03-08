Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], March 8 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 1069.41 crore at Chittapur in Kalaburagi district on Sunday.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the projects in the presence of the Congress National President and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge, and several state Ministers.

Later, while speaking with the media, Shivakumar accused the Central government of burdening the common man with the increase in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder.

"The central government always puts all the burden on the common man," Shivakumar said.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar, speaking in Chakrabavi village, Magadi, asserted his focus was on tangible development work over mere politics.

He stated, "I am working to bring change to people's lives," and highlighted ongoing projects like filling lakes through various water sources and the construction of 25 KPS schools in the district.

Shivakumar also noted that some people are reacting angrily to his work and referenced a past political dispute over a sanctioned medical college.

Speaking to the media, he said, "I am working to bring change to people's lives. After coming into politics, I will not just do politics. We are working according to people's expectations. We are working to fill the lake by bringing water from Sattegal, Kanva, Hemavati, and Yettinahole. Some people are getting angry after seeing our work. They are throwing up their hands, saying that I could not do such work."

Shivakumar also expressed confidence that he will be given his due and does not need to make efforts or go against the party. (ANI)

